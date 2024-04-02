GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reminiscence and Vincent Van Gogh please

April 02, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

Mumbai

Reminiscence and Vincent Van Gogh pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (April 2) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Touch Of Gold (Sandesh) 40. Easy.

800m: Kanya Rashi (Santosh) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Mansa Musa (Trevor) 57, 600/43. Easy. Dufy (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Misty (K. Nazil) 50, 600/38. Pressed. Saigon (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Brave Beauty (K. Nazil) 51, 60038. Moved well. Trigger (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Good.

1000m: Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Royal Mysore (J. Chinoy), Prana (S. Sunil) 1-12, 600/43. Both were easy.

1200m: Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Stretched.

1400m: Jendayi (Chouhan), Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/42. Pair moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Flaming Lamborgini (J. Chinoy), Big Red (S. Saqlain) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was a length superior. Reminiscence (N. Bhosale) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Gordon Lord Byron (Kaviraj), Bluebird (J. Chinoy) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. They jumped out well and moved level freely.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.