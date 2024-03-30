March 30, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Mumbai

Santissimo, Mojo and Jendayi caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 30) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Kimiko (T. Atul) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Balthazar (S. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Escape Velocity (H.M. Akshay), Scarlet Sensation (Santosh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They were urged and finished level. Lion King (rb) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Timeless Vision (C.S. Jodha), Oishika (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Magileto (Trevor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Slightly urged. Midas Touch (T. Atul) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Mighty Sparrow (J. Chinoy) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Responded well. Mojo (Merchant) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Worked well. Mansa Musa (Trevor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Santissimo (Trevor) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. In great heart. Celestial (J. Chinoy) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: Amadeo (Santosh), Continental Drift (S. Kamble) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front.

1600m: Fiorentini (J. Chinoy) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Moved fluently. Jendayi (Trevor), Alexandros (J. Chinoy) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Multiverse (H.M.Akshay), Dyf (Santosh) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.