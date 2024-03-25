ADVERTISEMENT

Star Prosperity, Son Of A Gun and Jendaya catch the eye

March 25, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Star Prosperity, Son Of A Gun and Jendaya caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 25) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Prince Igor (S. Saba) 40. Urged. Bubbly Boy (V. Bunde) 40. Moved fluently. Star Impact (V. Bunde) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Rambler (rb) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Maintains form. House Of Lords (S. Saba) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Tanahaiyaan (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Dowsabel (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Star Prosperity (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Retains form. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Regina Memorabilis (Neeraj), Eclairage (C.S. Jodha) 1-9, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Willy Wonkaa (app) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Mi Arion (H. Gore), Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod) 1-6. 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Golden Goose (Mustakim) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely.

1400m: Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-41, 600/43. Easy. Lion King (rb) 1-42, 600/45. Easy.

Race track

800m: Black Thunder (Late Idealista) (H. Gore), Moment Of Madness (app) 50, 600/35. They moved level freely.

1000m: Chieftain (P. Shinde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/36. Worked well. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed. Charming Star (S.Saba) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Moved well. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-2, 800/49, 600/36. Impressed. Trillionaire (Mustakim) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Excellent. Betsy (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely.

Gate practice noted on inner sand

1000m: Jendaya (H. Gore), Esfir (app) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Former was one length better. Cascade (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well.

Mock race noted on March 24

Race track

1200m: Divine Hope (S. Saqlain), Attaturk (J. Chinoy), Odysseus (Neeraj), Jerusalem (Peter), Arkadian (Kirtish), Battista (Nazil) and Tarzan (Bhawani) 1-12, 600/34. Won by: 7, 3-1/4 and 2. Divine Hope won the race pillar to post, comfortably.

