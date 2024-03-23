ADVERTISEMENT

Fighton and Thalassa impress

March 23, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Fighton and Thalassa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 23) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Jendayi (Trevor), Alexandros (Kirtish) 40. Pair level. The Sengol Queen (Gore) 39. Moved Freely.

800m: Believe (Merchant), We Still Believe (app) 51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Good Fellow (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Timeless Vision (C.S.Jodha), Oishika (Santosh) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 49, 600/37. Worked well. Santissimo (Trevor) 53, 600/40. Maintains winning form.

1000m: Ready To Rumble (P. Dhebe), Turn And Burn (Parmar) 1-11, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-9, 600/41. Good work. Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 1-10, 600/42. Ridden out. Mansa Musa (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Fable (Kaviraj), Roderic O’ Connor/Scionic (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Mariana (Kirtish), Sunburst (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Escape Velocity (H.M. Akshay), Abhidhyan (C.S. Jodha) 1-9, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Inquilab (Hamir), Stalin (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Fighton (Parmar) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Mojito (Parmar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Amadeo (H.M. Akshay), Red Mist (M.S. Deora) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former was superior. Angelo (N. Bhosale) 1-24, 600/40. Moved fluently. Sedgefield/Brahmani (Kaviraj), Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha) 1-23, 600/40. Former was one length better.

1400m: Waikiki (P. Dhebe) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Thalassa (Merchant) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Excelled.

1600m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively.

CONNECT WITH US