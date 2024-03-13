March 13, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - Mumbai

Creative Girl and Regal Command impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 13) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Street Sense (Merchant) 42. Easy. Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Mariella (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: King’s Love (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Earth (Sandesh) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Aafreen (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Nairobi (S. Sunil) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Creative Girl (P. Vinod) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Worked impressively. Equalizer (R. Ajinkya), Chelsea (S. Amit) 1-11, 600/43. Pair moved freely. Stalin (Mansoor), Inquilab (Mustakim) 1-11, 600/43. Both were level. Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Responded well.

