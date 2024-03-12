GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazing Ruler, True Punch, Crime Of Passion excel

March 12, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

Amazing Ruler, True Punch, Crime Of Passion, Promiseofthefuture, Striking Eyes and Cascais excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Mar 12),

Inner sand

600m: Chiraag (A. Velu), Superhero (rb) 41.5. They moved together. Last Wish (Srinath) 40. Moved freely. Meghann (rb) 40. Note. The Perfect Choice (Rajesh K) 41. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Macron (Chetan K) 1-9.5, 600/40. In fine condition. Castaneda (Saddam H) 1-9, 600/41.5. Moved freely. El Alamein (Rayan), Flying Brave (Salman K) 1-11, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Memorable Time (Vivek), Force Of Nature (rb) 43. They finished level. Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 43.5. Shaped well. Grizzly (rb) 45. Easy. Silver Strike (Jagadeesh), Windcleaver (rb) 45. They moved freely. Striking Eyes (rb), Anakin (rg) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sherouk (I. Chisty) 42. Strode out well. Joyful Spirit (M. Naveen) 43.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Promiseofthefuture (Antony), Mandarino (S. Shareef) 1-12, 600/42. They impressed. Solid Power (Rayan) 1-12, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Del Mar (rb) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. True Punch (I. Chisty) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Puranjaya (Rayan) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Asagiri (Shinde), Bold Act (Salman K) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Star Concept (Ashok) 1-15, 600/43. In good shape.

1200m: Cascais (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Crime Of Passion (Rayan), Southern Power (Salman K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Amazing Ruler (Srinath), All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Millbrook (Jagadeesh) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 54. Eased up in the last part.

Gate practice

Inner sand

1200m: Don Carlos (Shreyas), Avicena (Antony) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Armoury (Rajesh K) 1-30, (1,200-600) 46. Jumped out well. Glowing Moonlights (Chetan K), Continues (M. Naveen) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Chisox (rb), Power Of Beauty (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Flash (rb), Sengol (I. Chisty) 1-31, (1,200-600) 45. They took a good jump and finished level. Everyone Godfather (S. Shareef) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out smartly.

