Lord Eric and Trigger catch the eye

March 12, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Lord Eric and Trigger caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Mar. 12) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Come September (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Fast Approach (Neeraj) 1400/600m 53. Worked well. Justino (app) 1400/600m 55. Easy. Trigger (Saqlain), Dufy (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Doctor Dolly (Saqlain), Dulari (Merchant) 50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Lord Eric (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Abhidhyan (Santosh), Inverness (H.M. Akshay) 1-11, 600/43. Both were easy. Pataudi (M.S. Deora), Touch Of Gold (Dashrath) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level.

1200m: King Marco (V. Bunde) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Stretched.

1400m: Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-42, 600/43. Easy.

