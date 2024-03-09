March 09, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Mumbai

Turn And Burn and Star Of Asia pleased when the horses were exercised here on saturday (March 9) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Star Of Asia (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Responded well. Outlander (R. Ajinkya), Buckley (S. Amit) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Melody In Motion (rb) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Justino (app) 1400/600m 55. Easy.

1000m: Market King (S. Amit), Own Voice (R. Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Turn And Burn (Parmar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. Shambala (Mosin) 1-12, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Ready To Rumble (P. Dhebe) 1-26, 600/42. Moved fluently. Fiorentini (Kirtish) 1-26, 600/42. Moved freely. Alexandros (C. Umesh), Sunburst (N. Bhosale) 1-27, 600/43. They were easy.

1400m: Endurance (V. Bunde), Encantamento (Neeraj) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Psychic Star (C. Umesh), Celestial (J. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They jumped out well and finished level.

