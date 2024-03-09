GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Turn And Burn and Star Of Asia please

March 09, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Turn And Burn and Star Of Asia pleased when the horses were exercised here on saturday (March 9) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Star Of Asia (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Responded well. Outlander (R. Ajinkya), Buckley (S. Amit) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Melody In Motion (rb) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Justino (app) 1400/600m 55. Easy.

1000m: Market King (S. Amit), Own Voice (R. Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Turn And Burn (Parmar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. Shambala (Mosin) 1-12, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Ready To Rumble (P. Dhebe) 1-26, 600/42. Moved fluently. Fiorentini (Kirtish) 1-26, 600/42. Moved freely. Alexandros (C. Umesh), Sunburst (N. Bhosale) 1-27, 600/43. They were easy.

1400m: Endurance (V. Bunde), Encantamento (Neeraj) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Psychic Star (C. Umesh), Celestial (J. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They jumped out well and finished level.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.