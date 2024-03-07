ADVERTISEMENT

Aldgate, Promiseofthefuture, True Punch and Martha impress

March 07, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Aldgate, Promiseofthefuture, True Punch and Martha impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (March 7).

Inner sand:

1000m: Meghann (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Del Mar (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Antilope (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Knotty Challenger (Antony), Nevada Gold (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1400m: Aldgate (S. John) 1-37, (1,400-600) 48.5. Jumped out smartly. Promiseofthefuture (Antony), Mandarino (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ture Punch (I. Chisty), Domino (Ramesh K), First Royalist (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51.5. First named impressed. Martha (S. Shareef), Liv In The Mist (Chetan K) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished distance ahead. Devils Magic (Shreyas), Mazal Tov (Mark) 1-37, (1,400-600) 50. They jumped out well and finished together. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-49, (1,400-600) 1-1. Jumped out well. Crime Of Passion (Rayan), Southern Power (Salman K) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished three lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US