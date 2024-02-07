ADVERTISEMENT

Lockheed, She Rules, African Gold and Prophecy excel

February 07, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Lockheed, She Rules, African Gold and Prophecy excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb 7).

Inner sand

1000m: Golden Gallery (Vivek), Moving Ahead (rb) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Former finished distance ahead.

1200m: Pericles (Darshan) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

1000m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep), Ardakan (A. Velu) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Crime Of Passion (Mark), Southern Force (Salman K) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former better. Prophecy (D. Patel), Prime Abbess (Antony) 1-13, 600/42. Former showed out. She Rules (R. Pradeep), African Gold (I. Chisty) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. They pleased. Magnetic (I. Chisty) 1-15, 600/44. Moved impressively. Art Of Romance (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Turkoman (Antony) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Tesorino (I. Chisty) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Mandarino (S. Shareef), Sunlit Path (Rozario) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Pharazon (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

