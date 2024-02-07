GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lockheed, She Rules, African Gold and Prophecy excel

February 07, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Lockheed, She Rules, African Gold and Prophecy excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb 7).

Inner sand

1000m: Golden Gallery (Vivek), Moving Ahead (rb) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Former finished distance ahead.

1200m: Pericles (Darshan) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

1000m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep), Ardakan (A. Velu) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Crime Of Passion (Mark), Southern Force (Salman K) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former better. Prophecy (D. Patel), Prime Abbess (Antony) 1-13, 600/42. Former showed out. She Rules (R. Pradeep), African Gold (I. Chisty) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. They pleased. Magnetic (I. Chisty) 1-15, 600/44. Moved impressively. Art Of Romance (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Turkoman (Antony) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Tesorino (I. Chisty) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Mandarino (S. Shareef), Sunlit Path (Rozario) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Pharazon (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.