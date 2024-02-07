ADVERTISEMENT

Big Red impresses

February 07, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Big Red impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 7) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Away She Goes (rb) 1200/600m 40. Easy.

800m: Own Voice (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Eaton Square (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Worked freely. Nolan (R. Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Big Red (V. Bunde), Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former is in good shape and finished two lengths ahead. Northbound (app) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Pressed.

1400m: Marcus (N. Bhosale), Mariana (Kirtish) 1-41, 600/44. Both were easy. Wall Street (rb) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Slightly urged. Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-41, 600/44. Easy.

1800m: Rubik Star (S. Sunil) 2-9, 1600/1-54, 1000/1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Bashir (Bhawani), Atomic Angel (app) 1-10, 600/43. Former finished well clear. Candescent Star (Merchant) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Jumped out well.

