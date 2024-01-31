GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reminiscence, Decacorn and Mojito show out

January 31, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Reminiscence, Decacorn and Mojito showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 31) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Wild Thing (rb) 37. Worked well. Moment Of Madness (H. Gore) 38. Moved freely. Magileto (rb) 37. Good. Chat (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Disciplined (H.M. Akshay), Multidimensional/Gloriosa (Santosh) 41. Pair level. Turn And Burn (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Adonis (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Mojito (Parmar) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Metzinger (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Democracy (C. Umesh) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Decacorn (P. Dhebe), Fighton (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. San Salvatore (Nazil), Applause (Bhawani) 51, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Daddy’s Blessings (N.B. Kuldeep) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Eloquent (Vinod Shinde) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Nairobi (app) 51, 600/38. Slightly urged. Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Scorecese (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Scaramanga (C.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Wild Child (Parmar), Serrano (P. Dhebe) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Multiverse (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/40. Easy. Thalassa (Merchant), Scottish Scholar (H. Gore) 52, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Fast Rain (rb), Ready To Rumble (rb) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Ashwa Magadheera (C.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Aafreen (R. Ajinkya), Sonic Boom (S. Amit) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. Dyf (Trevor), Athenian (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Ameerah (R. Ajinkya), Outlander (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Exuma (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Abhidyan (Santosh), Eiffel Tower (H.M. Akshay) 1-10, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Lazarus (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Doctor Dolly (Merchant), Toofaan (H. Gore) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Ashwa Yudhvir (C.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Floyd (Mustakim) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively.

1800m: Capitolium (Neeraj), Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 2-8, 1600/1-53, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished one length ahead.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: La Dolce Vita (Vinod Shinde), Kingsland (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Golden Thunder (Bhawani), Equilateral (app) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They were urged and finished level. Khaleesi (P. Vinod) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Raise The Stakes (rb) 1-5, 800/50, 600/39. Moved nicely. Jade (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Impressed. Interceptor (R. Ajinkya), Lady Di (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved together freely.

