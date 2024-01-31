January 31, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

Adjustment and La Reina shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 31).

Inner sand:

600m: Redefined (Antony), Pneuma (B. Harish) 40. They moved freely. Gallow Of My Love (M. Naveen), Pursuit Of Wealth (R. Pradeep) 40. They finished level.

1000m: Honey Cake (Jagadeesh) 1-7, 600/39. Strode out well.

1200m: Vayu (rb), Walvis Bay (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Legend (Indrajeet), Bharat (Naveen K) 45. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Klimt (Antony) 1-13, 600/46. In fine trim.

1200m: Adjustment (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Pleased. Monterio (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,0001-15, 600/44. Moved fluently.

1400m: La Reina (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.