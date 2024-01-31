GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adjustment and La Reina shine

January 31, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Adjustment and La Reina shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 31).

Inner sand:

600m: Redefined (Antony), Pneuma (B. Harish) 40. They moved freely. Gallow Of My Love (M. Naveen), Pursuit Of Wealth (R. Pradeep) 40. They finished level.

1000m: Honey Cake (Jagadeesh) 1-7, 600/39. Strode out well.

1200m: Vayu (rb), Walvis Bay (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Legend (Indrajeet), Bharat (Naveen K) 45. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Klimt (Antony) 1-13, 600/46. In fine trim.

1200m: Adjustment (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Pleased. Monterio (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,0001-15, 600/44. Moved fluently.

1400m: La Reina (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.