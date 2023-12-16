GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fast Pace, Finley, Never Give In, Aldgate, Mescalito and Vyasa please

December 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Fast Pace, Finley, Never Give In, Aldgate, Mescalito and Vyasa pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec 16).

Inner sand

600m: Pettes Love (Mark) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Royal Mysore (Antony) 1-7, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/39.5. In fine condition.

1400m: Castaneda (rb) 1-38, (1,400-600) 54. Eased up. Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep), Avon (I. Chisty) 42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Lady Godiva (Chetan K), My Solitaire (Chandrashekar) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead. My Vision (Arvind), My Visionary (Chetan K) 44. They finished level.

1000m: Aldiva (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/44. Worked well. Dynamic Force (B. Harish) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Czar (Antony) 1-13, 600/43. Maintains form. Monteverdi (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Aldgate (Antony) 1-10, 600/41.5. A good display. Westlake (Antony), Yannick (S. John) 1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Vyasa (I. Chisty) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Panthera) (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Silvarius (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Aralina (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Isnt She Beautiful (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. Prime Abbess (D. Patel) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Never Give In (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. Tankinika (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Vivaldo (Indrajeet) 1-30, 1,0001-14, 600/44. Worked well. Finley (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. A fine display. Knotty Dancer (B. Paswan) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Gismo (Vivek), King Of War (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They finished together.

1400m: Regal Aristocracy (Antony), Splendido (D. Patel) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Mescalito (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Halaqa) (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out.

1600m: Fast Pace (Saddam H) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved attractively. Stravinsky (Rozario) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. A good display.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.