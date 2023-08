August 15, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

BENGALURU

Synthesis, Last Wish, Stravinsky, Dedicate, Imperial Gesture and Golden Time impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 15).

Inner sand

600m: Skyfire (Surya) 40.5. In fine trim. Always Happy (S. Shareef) 40. Shaped well. Red Falcon (rb), Opus One (Likith) 39.5. They are in fine trim.

1000m: Oxytocin (Ramesh K) 1-10, 600/38. Fit for the fray. Palomino (Mudassar) 1-8, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1200m: Prince Abir (Shreyas) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Michigan Melody (Indrajeet), Super Ruffian (S. Shareef) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Queen Regnant (rb) 45.5. Easy. Empire Of Dreams (rb) 42.5. In fine condition, note. The Golden Dream (M. Naveen) 44. Moved freely. Pettes Love (rb), Russian Romance (rb) 45. They finished together. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 43. Pleased. Super Stride (Hindu S) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Golden Time (Shinde) 41.5. Moved impressively.

1,000m: Imperial Gesture (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/42. Strode out well. Sea Lion (Likith) 1-17, 600/42. Moved fluently. Chiraag (rb), Star Azeem (rb) 1-16, 600/43. They finished level. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Truth In Wine (Hindu S) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Halchemeny (S. Shareef) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Altamonte (Vivek) 1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Synthesis (Shinde) 1-12, 600/44. Impressed.

1,200m: Devil’s Magic (Indrajeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Long Lease (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Prabhakaran) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They finished level. Pharazon (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine shape.

1,400m: Dedicate (Hindu S) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. A good display. Stravinsky (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. A fine display. Last Wish (Indrajeet) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

Gate Practice - inner sand

1,200m: Lauterbrunnen (Rajesh K), Sacred Creator (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out well. My Visionary (Chetan K), Asher (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 44. They finished level. Born Dancer (rb), Acacia (R. Ravi) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former showed out.