Star Romance and Buckley show out

August 15, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

PUNE

Star Romance and Buckley showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 15) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Buckley (S. Amit) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Light Of Life (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Ocean Of God (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Moved well. The Godfather (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/41. Easy. Idealista (Neeraj), Alpha Domino (Shelar) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1000m: New Dimension (Yash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Adamas (H.M. Akshay) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Blue’s Pride (T.S. Jodha), Battista (rb) 1-11, 600/43. They were level. Star Romance (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Dexa (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed. Toofan (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well.

1200m: Eaton Square (Yash), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Big Red (V. Bunde) 1-24, 800/53, 600/41. Shaped well.

