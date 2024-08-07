Monterio and Anadale pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 7).

Inner sand

600m: Avon (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand

600m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Time’splanet (Rajesh K) 45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Forest Fragrance (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Santorino (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Moved freely. Torobravo (Rozario), Caster (Salman K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They finished level. Stravinsky (Salman K) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Monterio (Dhanu S) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Anadale (Rozario), Tignanello (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. In fine trim.