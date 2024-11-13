ADVERTISEMENT

Final Call, Trevalius, Densetsu, Once You Go Black and Champions Way catch the eye

Published - November 13, 2024 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Final Call, Trevalius, Densetsu, Once You Go Black and Champions Way catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov 13).

Outer sand

600m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Pleased. Gold Empire (Shinde), Contessina (Suraj) 45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Emphatic (C. Umesh) 1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Final Call (C. Umesh) 1-14.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Star Studded (Suraj), Asagiri (Shinde) 1-14.5, 600/44. They moved impressively.

1200m: Divine Art (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine nick. Monterio (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Klimt (Shinde) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up in the last part. Small Dreams (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

1400m: Densetsu (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display. Touch Of Grey (Shinde) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand. Trevalius (C. Umesh) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Once You Go Black (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. An excellent display. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-44, (1,400-600) 56.5. In fine trim.

