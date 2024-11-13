Final Call, Trevalius, Densetsu, Once You Go Black and Champions Way catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov 13).

Outer sand

600m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Pleased. Gold Empire (Shinde), Contessina (Suraj) 45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Emphatic (C. Umesh) 1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Final Call (C. Umesh) 1-14.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Star Studded (Suraj), Asagiri (Shinde) 1-14.5, 600/44. They moved impressively.

1200m: Divine Art (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine nick. Monterio (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Klimt (Shinde) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up in the last part. Small Dreams (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

1400m: Densetsu (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display. Touch Of Grey (Shinde) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand. Trevalius (C. Umesh) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Once You Go Black (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. An excellent display. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-44, (1,400-600) 56.5. In fine trim.