Hope And Glory wins Madras Race Club Trophy

Hope And Glory (S.A. Amit up) won the Madras Race Club Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races here on Thursday (Sept. 15). The winner is the property of Mr. Vikram Singh and trained by D.K. Futnani. Trainer A.S. Jodha scored a treble on the day.

1. GULFSTREAM HANDICAP (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip): GOLDEN STRIKE (S. Kamble) 1, Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh) 2, Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 3 and Royal Falcon (A.M. Alam) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 7.01s. Owners: Mr. Jiyaji Bhosale, Mr. Rishkesh Maloji Bhosale & M/s. Jai-Govind Stud Agricultural Farm. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

2. MONMOUTH PARK HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: ANGEL LIGHT (M.S. Deora) 1, Royal Treasure (Nakhat Singh) 2, Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 3 and The Intimidator (Ramandeep) 4. 3-1/2, 3-3/4 and lnk. 1m, 27.07s. Owners: Mr. Cyrus Palia & Mrs. Cyrus Palia. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

3. MONMOUTH PARK HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: SABATINI (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Lakshanam (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Queen Of Fame (Ramandeep) 3 and Royal Pearl (B. Dharshan) 4. 2, 5-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 26.55s. Owner: M/s. Five Star Shipping & Co. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

4. ELUSIVE PIMPERNEL PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): BERRETTINI (Gaurav Singh) 1, Nightjar (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Sheer Elegance (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Rubert (C. Brisson) 4. Not run: La Jefa and Magical Wave. 6, 2-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 11.95s. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 & above (outstation horses eligible): HOPE AND GLORY (S.A. Amit) 1, Alexandre Dumas (S. Kamble) 2, Historian (M.S. Deora) 3 and Angelino (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. Hd, 1-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 11.22s. Owner: Mr. Vikram Singh. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

6. NEWCASTLE HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: ANGEL HEART (Yash Narredu) 1, Katahdin (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Renegade (S.A. Amit) 3 and Fun Storm (M.S. Deora) 4. 1/2, 3-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 12.10s. Owner: Mr. Satish Kumar Joghee’s. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

7. NEWCASTLE HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: LORDSHIP (Yash Narredu) 1, Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Pacific (Manikandan) 3 and Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar) 4. Nk, 5 and 1-3/4. 1m, 12.37s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

8. LINGFIELD HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: FIRST EMPRESS (Farid Ansari) 1, Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 2, Constant Variable (M.S. Deora) 3 and Streek (S. Kamble) 4. 1, nose and 3-1/4. 59.22s. Owner: Mr. A.L. Ramanathan. Trainer: R. Foley.