Honey Trap, African Emperor, Pinyada, Castaway and Rafa impress

Honey Trap, African Emperor, Pinyada, Castaway and Rafa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (March 9).

Inner sand:

600m: Smile Of Peace (rb) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Kimera (rb) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Shivalik Show (Shobhan), Kings Kid (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Port Of Beauty (Chetan K), Allsettogo (Selvaraj) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Alberetta (S. Shareef) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 50. Eased up.

Grass:

1200m: Chul Bul Rani (Mark) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Northern Alliance (Arshad) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: James Bond (rb) 44. Worked well. Romantic Helen (Akram) 42.5. Strode out well. Identiti (rb), Turf Support (rb) 44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Zala Princess (rb), String Of Pearls (rb) 43.5. They finished level.

1000m: Stari Grad (Dhebe), El Matador (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. African Emperor (D. Patel) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Galino (rb) 1-15, 600/43. Shaped well. Scorcher (rb) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Schafenberg (rb) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Honey Trap (Chetan K) 1-9, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Seaborn (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Indian Brahmos (Qureshi) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Extended. Florencia (Dhebe), Sir Piggot (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bold Move (S. Shareef) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Castaway (Dhebe), Rafa (Nazerul) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Pinyada (Vivek) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Nostradamus (Shobhan), Assertive Prince (Kiran Rai) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Tororosso (Mrs. Silva) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Santiago (Nazerul) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Kasauli (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.