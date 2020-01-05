Hokkaido and Resolute catch the eye

Hokkaido and Resolute caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Hollywood Park (Nirmal) 42. Easy. Grand Accord (Bhawani) 39.5. Easy. Supreme Dream (Bhawani), Kamara (S. Sunil) 41. Pair level. Historian (Kamble), Saltbae (Peter) 39. Former ended three lengths in front.

800m: Stick To The Plan (Kuldeep) 50, 600/37.5. Moved well. Dance Smartly (Zeeshan), Dalasan (D.A. Naik) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Summer Air (Zervan) 51.5, 600/38.5. Slightly urged. Gabriel (Merchant), Pezula (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Former started and finished five lengths ahead. Gallantry (S. Kamble) 53.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Clymene (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Zenith (Zeeshan), Lovely Fairy (D.A. Naik) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1000m: Soaring High (Akshay), Le Mans (Zervan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Hokkaido (Zervan) 1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Galloping Goldmine (V. Jodha) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Resolute (Peter), Gallant Star (Kamble) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Seasons Greetings (Roche), Benghazi (Parmar) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Both moved level freely. Divine Hunt (A. Gaikwad) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Egalite (Parmar), Immortality (rb) 1-26, 600/42. Pair easy. Malwa (Roche) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Victorious Sermon (O’Donoghue) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41. Moved well. Anatevka (rb) 1-22.5, 1000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved freely. King Solomon (David Egan), Sea The Dream (Neeraj) 1-22.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Juliette (O’Donoghue), Flashing Honour (Bhawani) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Former was pushed and finished two lengths ahead. Wizard Of Stocks (Roche), Momentum (Parmar) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Rumba (Roche), Gravitas (Parmar) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 600/41.5. They moved level freely.