Historian wins feature event

14 January 2022 19:05 IST

Mrs. Aishwarya J’s Historian (Santosh G up) won the A.M.K.M.K. Karuppan Chettiar Memorial Cup, the main event of the Pongal day’s races held here on Friday (Jan. 14). R. Karthik trains the winner.

1. ADOLF HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: FLYING SAFE (Dhanu Singh) 1, Raisina (Santosh G) 2, Sweet Fragrance (Yash Narredu) 3 and Easy Rider (S. Joseph) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 29.45s. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

2. ADOLF HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: LADY MIMI (Yash Narredu) 1, Ganton (Shane Gray) 2, Hallucinate (C. Umesh) 3 and Wise Don (B. Dharshan) 4. 6-3/4, hd and 1/2. 1m, 28.61s. Owner: Mr. Bhupinder Singh S.S. Trainer: D. Narredu.

3. BISHOP HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: PAPPARAZI (Gaurav Singh) 1, Katahdin (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Illustrious Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Red Hot Jet (Vishal Bunde) 4. Not run: Winraise. 2-1/2, 4-1/4, and 1-1/2. 1m, 14.11s. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: D.K. Futnani

4. TAMILNADU RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: RIPPLING WATERS (Shyam Kumar) 1, Demerara (S. Shareef) 2, That’s My Class (C. Brisson) 3 and Excellent Phoenix (Yash Narredu) 4. Snk, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.01s. Owner: M.A.M.Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. A.M.K.M.K. KARUPPAN CHETTIAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 60 to 85: HISTORIAN (Santosh G) 1, Gallantry (Yash Narredu) 2, Spicy Star (N. Jodha) 3 and Eagle Prince (Nakhat Singh) 4. 7-1/2, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 39.20s. Owner: Mrs. Aishwarya J. Trainer: R. Karthik.

6. TAMIL NADU RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: SUPER GIRL (Yash Narredu) 1, Sasakwa (C. Umesh) 2, Star Ranking (M.S. Deora) 3 and Pacific (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 7-1/2, 1 and 4-1/4. 1m, 13.03s. Owner: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri. Trainer: P. Krishna.

7. BISHOP HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: BEEJAY (C.S. Jodha) 1, Striking Distance (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Sea Script (Nikhl Naidu) 3 and Wild Frank (C. Umesh) 4. 1, 3-3/4 and lnk. 1m, 14.08s. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy, Adhiraj Singh Jodha, M/s. Jai Govind Agri Farms & Ajay Kumar Arora. Trainer: A. Jodha.