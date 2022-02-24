Historian well-prepped to complete hat-trick

February 24, 2022 00:30 IST

Historian, who is in great heart, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Chief Minister’s Trophy (1,600m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Feb. 24).

1. MOMENT OF LOVE HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Elegant Touch (1) Inayat 60, 2. Stillwater (10) Aman 60, 3. Three Of A Kind (8) A.M. Alam 60, 4. Abilitaire (7) Shahar Babu 58.5, 5. Bold Fleet (5) B. Dharshan 58.5, 6. Reckoning (3) Sai Vamsi 58, 7. Romantic Bay (9) C. Umesh 58, 8. Obsession (2) A. Ayaz Khan 57.5, 9. Rajputana (6) S. Kamble 54.5, 10. Azeria (4) M.S. Deora 54 and 11. Autumn Shower (11) Ramandeep 53.5.

1. ELEGANT TOUCH, 2. STILLWATER, 3. AZERIA

2. CLAIM TO FAME HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Embrace (6) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Constant Variable (7) Santosh G 59.5, 3. First Empress (9) Farid Ansari 56.5, 4. Yaadein (2) S. Kabdhar 56, 5. William Wallace (10) Yash Narredu 55, 6. Bay Of Naples (3) M.S. Deora 54.5, 7. Air Warrior (8) Ramandeep 51.5, 8. Glorious Symphony (8) C. Umesh 51.5, 9. Cineraria (4) A. Ayaz Khan 51 and 10. Tifosi (1) Ankit Pal 50.5.

1. CONSTANT VARIABLE, 2. GLORIOUS SYMPHONY, 3. FIRST EMPRESS

3. HAMMERHEAD HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip), 3-00: 1. Katahdin (4) Ashhad Asbar 60, 2. Lakshanam (3) A.M. Alam 57, 3. Carnoustie (11) Aman 56, 4. Royal Pearl (8) Koshi Kumar 55.5, 5. Prince Of Windsor (7) Shyam Kumar 54.5, 6. Thrill Of Power (6) Ankit Pal 53.5, 7. Golden Strike (12) Neeraj 52, 8. Asian Empress (10) Ram Nandan 51.5, 9. Attica (2) M.S. Deora 51.5, 10. Salvador (1) P. Vikram 51.5, 11. Arctic Bay (5) N. Jodha 51 and 12. Big Treasure (9) P. Sai Kumar 50.

1. GOLDEN STRIKE, 2. KATAHDIN, 3. LAKSHANAM

4. MASTER CRAFT HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. That’s My Class (2) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Magical Wish (12) Gaurav Singh 59, 3. Storm Flag (6) Shahar Babu 57.5, 4. Esteva (5) Yash Narredu 57, 5. Papparazi (10) Aman 56.5, 6. Lordship (8) M.S. Deora 55.5, 7. Asgardia (1) B. Dharshan 55, 8. Pacific (3) Manikandan 55, 9. Excellent Phoenix (11) Santosh G 54, 10. Manzoni (9) Indrajeet Kumar 53.5, 11. Bohemian Grandeur (7) Nakhat Singh 53 and 12. Kings Show (4) C. Umesh 52.

1. ESTEVA, 2. BOHEMIAN GRANDEUR, 3. MAGICAL WISH

5. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (1,600m), rated 80 & above, 4-00: 1. Night Hunt (2) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Emelda (5) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 3. Bernardini (3) Ashhad Asbar 59, 4. Historian (6) Santosh G 57.5, 5. Priceless Ruler (1) Nakhat Singh 56 and 8. Glorious Destiny (4) C. Umesh 55.5.

1. HISTORIAN, 2. EMELDA, 3. NIGHT HUNT

6. MRS. D. MEENAKSHI DHEVANATHAN YADAV WINNER TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-30: 1. Berrettini (3) A. Imran Khan 56, 2. Cheval Blanc (6) Shane Gray 56, 3. Golden Kingdom (12) N. Jodha 56, 4. Martingale (11) P. Sai Kumar 56, 5. Radiant Joy (8) S. Kamble 56, 6. Rule Of Emperors (7) Nakhat Singh 56, 7. The Rebel (9) C. Brisson 56, 8. Wonderful (2) Yash Narredu 56, 9. Dangerous (1) Santosh G 54.5, 10. Safety (5) C. Umesh 54.5, 11. Star Lap (10) Neeraj 54.5 and 12. Winter Glow (4) Gaurav Singh 54.5.

1. WONDERFUL, 2. DANGEROUS, 3. STAR LAP

7. GOLDEN GRACE HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 40 to 65, 5-00: 1. Mon General (7) C. Umesh 61, 2. Starriya (5) A.M. Alam 60.5, 3. Celeritas (1) M.S. Deora 58, 4. Tudor (6) A. Imran Khan 58, 5. Namaqua (9) Aman 57, 6. Krishaa’s Choice (2) Ram Nandan 56, 7. Sir Baffert (3) Gaurav Singh 56, 8. Alexander (4) Yash Narredu 55.5, 9. Rhiannon (11) Koshi Kumar 55.5, 10. Wonder Blaze (10) S. Kabdhar 55, 11. Lady Solitaire (12) Nakhat Singh 54 and 12. Ms Boss (8) Ashhad Asbar 54.

1. ALEXANDER, 2. TUDOR, 3. MS BOSS

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 6, 7 & 8.