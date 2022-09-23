Races

Historian and Willows impress

Historian and Willows impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 23).

Outer sand: 1000m: Soul Message (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48. Easy. Eagle Bluff (R. Manish) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Eased up.

1200m: Choice (rb), Skylight (B. Dharshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/46. A fit pair.

Inner sand: 600m: Rajputana (A.M. Tograllu) 47.

800m: Masterpiece (P. Sai Kumar) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Priceless Beauty (Yash Narredu) 56.5, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Treasure Delight (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Wah Ms Zara (rb) 55.5, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Blue Sapphire (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. Embankment (R. Manish) 59, 600/43, Handy. Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 59, 600/44. Well in hand.

1000m: Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Historian (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Hard held. Angelino (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. Easy. Dark Son (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Willows (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Strode out well. Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Cairo (S. Imran) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

1200m: Royal Falcon (Inayat), Mr Kool (A.M. Alam) 1-33, (1,200-600) 45. They were eased up. Lady Mimi (M. Bhaskar) 1-33, (1,200-600) 45. Easy. Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar), Renegade (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former, who was four lengths behind at the start ended level.


