His Eminence takes honours in feature

August 25, 2022 19:31 IST

Mr. Dilipkumar D. Mehta’s His Eminence (Antony Raj up) won the H.H. Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Aug. 25). The winner is trained by Ranjeet Shinde.

1. VARADA PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): MYSTIC DIVINE (Angad) 1, Elevado (Sarvan K) 2, Eye The Mind (A. Imran) 3 and White Lies (Janardhan P) 4. 3, 2-1/2 and 3. 1m, 07.65s. ₹42 (w), 12, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 39, FP: 234, Q: 118, Trinella: 460 and 155. Favourite: Eye The Mind. Owner: Nippon Bloodstock & Racing Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Goodera Vasanth. Trainer: C.D. Monnappa.

2. SOMANATHPUR PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: FELICITA (Kiran N) 1, Double Trouble (M. Prabhakaran) 2, Come Alive (Angad) 3 and So Far (Sarvan K) 4. Lnk, 4-3/4 and Shd. 1m, 14.54s. ₹2,573 (w), 250, 241 and 20 (p), SHP: 491, THP: 64, FP: 11,689 (carried over), Q: 8,099, Trinella: 81,875 (carried over). Favourite: Vijaya Surabhi. Owners: M/s. Benhur Bhastekar & Sunil Santhosh Serrao. Trainer: H. Moses.

3. B.K. KRISHNADEVARAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: EDDIE THE EAGLE (Hasib A) 1, Crimson Fire (B. Darshan) 2, Wind Power (Salman K) 3 and Country’s Flash (J.H. Arul) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and Nk. 1m, 13.22s. ₹73 (w), 24, 31 and 27 (p), SHP: 81, THP: 84, FP: 2,016, Q: 797, Trinella: 5,766 and 2,281. Favourite: Kingofthejungle. Owners: M/s. N. Krishnamurthy & Ajay Kumar Alluri. Trainer: Md. Sajid Qureshi.

4. STAR OF MYSORE TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 4-y-o & over: ABERLOUR (Hasib A) 1, Sound Of Canon’s (B. Darshan) 2, Drusilla (Ayaz Khan) 3 and Flash Bond (Hindu S) 4. Hd, 2-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 25.57s. ₹31 (w), 15, 15 and 20 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 40, FP: 155, Q: 102, Trinella: 1,144 and 575. Favourite: Flash Bond. Owners: M/s. Gaurav Sethi & Abhimanyu Jagdish Thackersey. Trainer: Vishal Yadav.

5. H.H. SRI JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 80 & above: HIS EMINENCE (Antony) 1, Segera (Md. Mushraf) 2, Nothing To Worry (Angad) 3 and Contributor (Hindu S) 4. 3, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 25.02s. ₹114 (w), 60 and 119 (p), SHP: 168, THP: 49, FP: 2,669, Q: 1,371, Trinella: 13,709 and 4,406. Favourite: Emelda. Owner: Mr. Dilipkumar D. Mehta. Trainer: Ranjeet Shinde.

6. LAVASA PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: AURELE (Srinath) 1, Coyote Girl (Janardhan P) 2, Vandan (Hindu S) 3 and Forest View (A. Imran) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 40.44s. ₹27 (w), 18, 23 and 24 (p), SHP: 56, THP: 58, FP: 336, Q: 166, Trinella: 749 and 518, Exacta: 2,023 (carried over) and 867. Favourite: Aurele. Owner: Mr. Anil Vishwanatha Poduval. Trainer: Feroz Khan.

7. PUNE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: IMPELLING POWER (Sai Kiran) 1, Percivale (Santosh K) 2, Festive Star (B. Darshan) 3 and Surprise Package (Darshan) 4. Lnk, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 27.14s. ₹99 (w), 21, 17 and 10 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 48, FP: 689, Q: 634, Trinella: 3,167 and 905, Exacta: 3,875 (Carried over). Favourite: Niche Cannabis. Owner: Mr. P.I. Joseph. Trainer: C. Girinath.

Jackpot: ₹1,87,840 (one tkt.); Runner-up: 13,417 (six tkts.); Treble (i): 3,058 (carried over); (ii): 2,777 (carried over).