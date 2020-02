Highly Acclaimed wins Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy

Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan's Highly Acclaimed (Surya Prakash up) won the Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (Feb. 16). Deshmukh trains the winner. R.H. Sequeira saddled four winners on the day.

1. CAPACHINO PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Cat. II), (Terms): HOUSE OF DIAMONDS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Saffron Art (Gaddam) 2, Chuckit (Aneel) 3 and Due Diligence (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m, 11.80s. ₹ 15 (w), 8, 8 and 14 (p), SHP: 27, FP: 74, Q: 46, Tla: 908. Favourite: House Of Diamonds. Owners: Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. MEGHALAYA PLATE (Div. II), (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): DESTINED DYNAMITE (Irvan Singh) 1, Bayrd (Afroz Khan) 2, Top Contender (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Big Brave (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 1-1/2, hd and 1-1/4. 1m, 40.03s. ₹ 18 (w), 9, 14 and 9 (p), SHP: 64, FP: 293, Q: 172, Tla: 1,581. Favourite: Big Brave. Owner: Mr. Sreerama Suresh. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

3. CAPACHINO PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): AINTREE (I. Chisty) 1, Lightning Pearl (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Crazy Horse (Md. Ismail) 3 and Beauty On Parade (Kiran Naidu) 4. 2, shd and nk. 1m, 13.51s. ₹ 18 (w), 8, 13 and 43 (p), SHP: 43, FP: 178, Q: 104, Tla: 3,907. Favourite: Attica. Owners: M/s. Bharat Venkat Epur & M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Trainer: L.D'Silva.

4. ETURNAGARAM PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: CURCUMIN (Afroz Khan) 1, Wood Bridge (Surya Prakash) 2, Blazing Speed (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Gladstone (Abhay Singh) 4. Shd, 1-1/2 and nk. 1m, 12.96s. ₹ 37 (w), 11, 12 and 12 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 279, Q: 162, Tla: 1,198. Favourite. Gladstone. Owner: Mr. Abhimanyu Vinod Sigtia. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. MEGHALAYA PLATE (Div. I), (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): STARIDAR (Suraj Narredu) 1, Dandy Man (I. Chisty) 2, Lockhart (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and The Special One (Abhay Singh) 4. Nk, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 38.88s. ₹ 10 (w), 8, 8 and 9 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 32, Q: 22, Tla: 150. Favourite: Staridar. Owners: M/s. Viveka Kumari Idar & Mr. Ashoka Kumar Gupta. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. TELANGANA RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 75 and above (Cat. I): HIGHLY ACCLAIMED (Surya Prakash) 1, Isabella (Gopal Singh) 2, Agni (Afroz Khan) 3 and Titus (Kiran Naidu) 4. Nk, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 10.88s. Rs. 32 (w), 8, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 133, Q: 67, Tla: 403. Favourite: Agni. Owner: Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Deshmukh.

7. NAGARJUNA SAGAR CUP (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): KESARIYA BALAM (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Artistryy (Mukesh Kumar) 2,Gazebo (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Miss Marvellous (Jitendra Singh) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2 and shd. 2m, 5.44s. Rs. 17 (w), 7, 8 and 8 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 151, Q: 74, Tla: 755. Favourite: Ruletheworld. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

8. ETURNAGARAM PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, (Cat. III): STARBOY (Surya Prakash) 1, Brush The Sky (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, New State (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Bombastic (Rafique Sk.) 4. 1, hd and 2. 1m, 13.04s. ₹ 11 (w), 7, 13 and 9 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 90, Q: 58, Tla: 248. Favourite: Starboy. Owners: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta & Mrs. Sudha Gupta. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

9. SIR BRUCE PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): LET IT BE ME (Santosh Raj) 1, Jo Malone (Afroz Khan) 2, London Bridge (Suraj Narredu) 3 and A Hundred Echoes (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 1/2, 1 and 4-1/2. 1m, 26.55s. ₹ 45 (w), 12, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 242, Q: 92, Tla: 480. Favourit: London Bridge. Owner and trainer: Mr. L.D'Silva.

Jkt (i): ₹ 4,871 (34 tkts), Runner up: 1,059 (67 tkts), Jkt (ii): 16,958 (21 tkts), Runner up: 552 (276 tkts), Mini Jkt (i): 2,449 (16 tkts), (ii): 8,389 (six tkts), Tr (i): 291 (85 tkts), (ii): 742 (42 tkts), (iii): 933 (70 tkts).