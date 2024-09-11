High Tribute, Young Heart, All Stars and Asio please

High Tribute, Young Heart, All Stars and Asio pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Fun Storm (Bharat Mal) 44.5. Easy. Aviothic (rb) 46. Easy. Cloud Jumper (rb) 45.5.

800m: Mahlagha (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Fit. Gingersnap (M.S. Deora) 56.5, 600/42.5. Extended.

1000m: Bluemed (Ram Nandan), Supreme Dance (Shah Alam) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. High Tribute (rb), Young Heart (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. They moved attractively. Secret Pearl (rb), Tycoonist (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front. Swarga (C. Brisson), Dark Son (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. They worked well. Beautiful (rb), Aletta (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. Lavish Girl (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Amazing Joy (rb), Acantha (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished six lengths in front. Dramatic (rb), Triple Star (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished together.

Inner sand:

600m: Eclipse Award (rb) 41. Shaped well. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 47.5.

800m: Royal Exemplar (rb) 58.5, 600/42. In good shape. Rubert (rb) Lumiere (A.S. Peter) 55.5, 600/40.5. They worked well. All Stars (C. Brisson), Admiral Shaw (rb) 54, 600/39.5. They impressed. Asio (M. Bhaskar) 53.5, 600/39. Moved fluently. Gajabo Grande (rb) 52, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 58, 600/41.5. Retains form. Avantador (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Greeley (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/41. In fine condition.

1000m: Groovin (M.S. Deora) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45. Handy. Sheer Rocks (C. Brisson) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Vishwas (rb), Amazing Light (rb) 1-11, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim. Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Eased up. Wisaka (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Reign Of Terror (N. Murugan) 1-11.5, 600/58.5, 600/45. Eased up.

1200m: Words Worth (A.M. Tograllu) 1-31, (1200-600) 43. Eased up. Empress Eternal (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 44. Eased up.

Noted on Sunday (Sept. 8):

Outer sand:

600m: Secret Pearl (rb) (1200-600) 45.

Inner sand:

800m: Gajabo Grande (A.M. Tograllu) 57, 600/41. Urged. Silk Stuff (Ram Nandan) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Supreme Dance (Inayat) 1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Delighted (A.S. Peter), Lumiere (C. Brisson) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. They finished together. Rubert (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Vishwas (A.S. Peter), Red Pencile (C. Brisson) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Still I Rise (Shah Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Empress Eternal (Bharat Mal) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/48. Eased up. Pneuma (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (French Navy - Night Of Stars) (A.M. Tograllu), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Surya Lakshmi) (Ram Nandan), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 59, 600/45.

Mock race (Noted on Sept. 7):

1200m: Race For The Stars (A.S. Peter), Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Brilliant Lady (Yash Narredu), Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 3/4, 1 and 4. 1m, 14.82s.

