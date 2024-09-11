ADVERTISEMENT

High Tribute, Young Heart, All Stars and Asio please

Published - September 11, 2024 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

High Tribute, Young Heart, All Stars and Asio pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Fun Storm (Bharat Mal) 44.5. Easy. Aviothic (rb) 46. Easy. Cloud Jumper (rb) 45.5.

800m: Mahlagha (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Fit. Gingersnap (M.S. Deora) 56.5, 600/42.5. Extended.

1000m: Bluemed (Ram Nandan), Supreme Dance (Shah Alam) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. High Tribute (rb), Young Heart (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. They moved attractively. Secret Pearl (rb), Tycoonist (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front. Swarga (C. Brisson), Dark Son (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. They worked well. Beautiful (rb), Aletta (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. Lavish Girl (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Amazing Joy (rb), Acantha (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished six lengths in front. Dramatic (rb), Triple Star (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished together.

Inner sand:

600m: Eclipse Award (rb) 41. Shaped well. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 47.5.

800m: Royal Exemplar (rb) 58.5, 600/42. In good shape. Rubert (rb) Lumiere (A.S. Peter) 55.5, 600/40.5. They worked well. All Stars (C. Brisson), Admiral Shaw (rb) 54, 600/39.5. They impressed. Asio (M. Bhaskar) 53.5, 600/39. Moved fluently. Gajabo Grande (rb) 52, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 58, 600/41.5. Retains form. Avantador (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Greeley (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/41. In fine condition.

1000m: Groovin (M.S. Deora) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45. Handy. Sheer Rocks (C. Brisson) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Vishwas (rb), Amazing Light (rb) 1-11, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim. Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Eased up. Wisaka (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Reign Of Terror (N. Murugan) 1-11.5, 600/58.5, 600/45. Eased up.

1200m: Words Worth (A.M. Tograllu) 1-31, (1200-600) 43. Eased up. Empress Eternal (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 44. Eased up.

Noted on Sunday (Sept. 8):

Outer sand:

600m: Secret Pearl (rb) (1200-600) 45.

Inner sand:

800m: Gajabo Grande (A.M. Tograllu) 57, 600/41. Urged. Silk Stuff (Ram Nandan) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Supreme Dance (Inayat) 1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Delighted (A.S. Peter), Lumiere (C. Brisson) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. They finished together. Rubert (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Vishwas (A.S. Peter), Red Pencile (C. Brisson) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Still I Rise (Shah Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Empress Eternal (Bharat Mal) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/48. Eased up. Pneuma (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (French Navy - Night Of Stars) (A.M. Tograllu), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Surya Lakshmi) (Ram Nandan), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 59, 600/45.

Mock race (Noted on Sept. 7):

1200m: Race For The Stars (A.S. Peter), Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Brilliant Lady (Yash Narredu), Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 3/4, 1 and 4. 1m, 14.82s.

