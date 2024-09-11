GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High Tribute, Young Heart, All Stars and Asio please

Published - September 11, 2024 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

High Tribute, Young Heart, All Stars and Asio pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Fun Storm (Bharat Mal) 44.5. Easy. Aviothic (rb) 46. Easy. Cloud Jumper (rb) 45.5.

800m: Mahlagha (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Fit. Gingersnap (M.S. Deora) 56.5, 600/42.5. Extended.

1000m: Bluemed (Ram Nandan), Supreme Dance (Shah Alam) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. High Tribute (rb), Young Heart (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. They moved attractively. Secret Pearl (rb), Tycoonist (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front. Swarga (C. Brisson), Dark Son (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. They worked well. Beautiful (rb), Aletta (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. Lavish Girl (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Amazing Joy (rb), Acantha (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished six lengths in front. Dramatic (rb), Triple Star (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished together.

Inner sand:

600m: Eclipse Award (rb) 41. Shaped well. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 47.5.

800m: Royal Exemplar (rb) 58.5, 600/42. In good shape. Rubert (rb) Lumiere (A.S. Peter) 55.5, 600/40.5. They worked well. All Stars (C. Brisson), Admiral Shaw (rb) 54, 600/39.5. They impressed. Asio (M. Bhaskar) 53.5, 600/39. Moved fluently. Gajabo Grande (rb) 52, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 58, 600/41.5. Retains form. Avantador (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Greeley (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/41. In fine condition.

1000m: Groovin (M.S. Deora) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45. Handy. Sheer Rocks (C. Brisson) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Vishwas (rb), Amazing Light (rb) 1-11, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim. Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Eased up. Wisaka (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Moved freely. Reign Of Terror (N. Murugan) 1-11.5, 600/58.5, 600/45. Eased up.

1200m: Words Worth (A.M. Tograllu) 1-31, (1200-600) 43. Eased up. Empress Eternal (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 44. Eased up.

Noted on Sunday (Sept. 8):

Outer sand:

600m: Secret Pearl (rb) (1200-600) 45.

Inner sand:

800m: Gajabo Grande (A.M. Tograllu) 57, 600/41. Urged. Silk Stuff (Ram Nandan) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Supreme Dance (Inayat) 1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Delighted (A.S. Peter), Lumiere (C. Brisson) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. They finished together. Rubert (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Vishwas (A.S. Peter), Red Pencile (C. Brisson) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Still I Rise (Shah Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Empress Eternal (Bharat Mal) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/48. Eased up. Pneuma (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (French Navy - Night Of Stars) (A.M. Tograllu), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Surya Lakshmi) (Ram Nandan), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 59, 600/45.

Mock race (Noted on Sept. 7):

1200m: Race For The Stars (A.S. Peter), Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Brilliant Lady (Yash Narredu), Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 3/4, 1 and 4. 1m, 14.82s.

Published - September 11, 2024 12:30 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.