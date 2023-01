High Command obliges in Deccan Bookmakers Association Darley Arabian Million

January 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Col. S.B. Nair’s High Command (Akshay Kumar up) won the Deccan Bookmakers Association Darley Arabian Million, the feature event of Monday’s (Jan. 16) races. The winner is trained by L.V.R. Deshmukh. Akshay and Deshmukh stole the limelight by winning four races on the day.

1. ROCK HEAVEN PLATE (Div. II): CASH REGISTER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Sucker Punch (B. Nikhil) 2, City Cruise (Md. Ekram Alam) 3 and Queen Blossom (Md. Ismail) 4. Not run: Lightning Fairy. 2-1/2, 1 and Nk. 1m, 42.44s. ₹39 (w), 13, 18 and 11 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 41, SHW: 20 and 39, FP: 222, Q: 127, Tanala: 591. Favourite: Cash Register. Owner: Mr. Sairam Bhaskar Mocherla & Mr. Soma Raju Adipudi. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

2. RED ROSE PLATE: ANAB E SHAHI (Akshay Kumar) 1, Splendour On Grass (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Brilliant Star (Abhay Singh) 3 and Pocket Rocket (Surya Prakash) 4. 4-1/2, Nk and 2. 1m, 13.14s. ₹27 (w), 13, 11 and 13 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 40, SHW: 13 and 12, FP: 61, Q: 25, Tanala: 175. Favourite: Splendour On Grass. Owners: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah, Mr. Syed Ainuddin Arif, Mr. Vishal Gupta & Mrs. Sudha Gupta. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Note: Dolly Bird refused to gallop soon after the start and dislodged her rider Aneel, who escaped unhurt.

3. ROCK HEAVEN PLATE (Div. I): AMALFITANA (Kuldeep S) 1, Team Player (Afroz Khan) 2, Hero Of The East (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Sweet Whisper (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m, 41.40s. ₹102 (w), 22, 12 and 13 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 49, SHW: 50 and 15, FP: 322, Q: 125, Tanala: 686. Favourite: Hero Of The East. Owners: Mr. Gaurav Sethi, Mr. Abhimanyu J. Thackersey & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

Note: Originally Team Player had won and Amalfitana had finished second. An objection was raised by the trainer of Amalfitana against the rider of Team Player for causing interference to his ward in the last 100m. The Stewards after watching the replay decided to revise the order as above.

4. VEGAVATHI CUP: FRANCIS BACON (Kuldeep S) 1, Alabama (Kiran Naidu) 2, Princess Daka (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Wallop And Gallop (B. Nikhil) 4. 3-1/2, 1/2 and Shd. 2m, 09.09s. ₹43 (w), 10, 13 and 14 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 47, SHW: 22 and 10, FP: 102, Q: 50, Tanala: 246. Favourite: Alabama. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey & Mr. M. Satyanarayana. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

5. GAJASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL CUP: SOLOIST (Akshay Kumar) 1, Shazam (D.S. Deora) 2, Mark My Day (Aneel) 3 and Stunning Force (Rafique Sk.) 4. Nose, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 26.19s. ₹15 (w), 10, 16 and 20 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 63, SHW: 14 and 31, FP: 54, Q: 43, Tanala: 329. Favourite: Soloist. Owners: Mr. Gurpal Singh, Mr. N.P. Sharma & Alluri Ajay Kumar. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. DECCAN BOOKMAKERS ASSOCIATION DARLEY ARABIAN MILLION (Gr. 3): HIGH COMMAND (Akshay Kumar) 1, Siddarth (Ashad Asbar) 2, Encore (Afroz Khan) 3 and N R I Skylab (Hindu Singh) 4. 3, 3-1/2 and 3. 1m, 11.81s. ₹11 (w), 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 14, THP: 27, SHW: 10 and 11, FP: 15, Q: 13. Favourite: High Command. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

7. RED SATIN PLATE: CHINA TOWN (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Black Opal (Santosh Raj) 2, Wot’s Up Jay (Md. Ismail) 3 and My Grandeur (B. Nikhil) 4. 2, 2-3/4 and 6-3/4. 1m, 41.40s. ₹18 (w), 10, 13 and 14 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 38, SHW: 10 and 23, FP: 43, Q: 28, Tanala: 104. Favourite: China Town. Owner: Mr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Anant Vatsalya.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,747 (179 tkts.) & 30%: 299 (447 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 3,335 (17 tkts.), (ii) 228 (468 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,664 (31 tkts.), (ii) 40 (1,959 tkts.).