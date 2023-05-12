HamberMenu
High Command and Fortunatus please

May 12, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - BENGALURU:

High Command and Fortunatus pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 12).

Inner sand:

1400m: Fortunatus (Saqlain) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Friya (R. Pradeep), Done Deal (Arul) 44. They shaped well. Mega Success (Vivek) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Meropi (Tejeshwar) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Stellar Gold (Vishal B) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Mystikos (Saqlain) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Eased up in the last part. She’s A Lady (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/47. Moved on the bit.

1400m: High Command (Saqlain) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A fine display. Place Vendome (Akshay K) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

