Hidden Gold and Beemer impress

Hidden Gold and Beemer impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday’s (Mar.13) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Joplin (rb) 38. Moved freely. Rambling Star (rb), Arabian Perfection (rb) 40. Pair level. Anniversary Girl (rb) 40. Easy. Arabian Gulf/Tatiana (Pradeep) 1200/600m 42. Easy.

800m: Fuhrer (rb), Gilt Edge (rb) 52, 600/39.5. Former was two lengths better. Hidden Gold (David Egan) 50, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1000m: World Is One (Zameer) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Moved freely. Northern Lights (rb), Brave Eagle (Mosin) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level. Windy City (Pereira), Multimoment (Hamir) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former ended three lengths in front. Priceless Silver (Kamble), Historian (Peter) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Thea’s Castle (Aniket), Head Honcho (Kaviraj) 1-1.5, 600/42. Pair level. Lorito (Pradeep) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Beemer (David Egan) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.