Here And Now, Shivalik Kiss shine

Here And Now, Shivalik Kiss, Hafnium, Dream Catcher and Temple Dancer shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec 14)

Inner sand

1000m: Alberetta (rb), Unifier (S. Shareef) 1-8, 600/41. They moved well.

Outer sand

600m: Cosmic Feeling (A. Imran) 45. Easy. Limato (Kiran Rai), Silken Striker (Manish R) 44.5. They finished together. Track Striker (P. Mani) 44.5. Worked well. Aceros (Srinath) 43. Pleased. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Sydney) (Chetan K), Longstride (I. Chisty) 45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Girl With Pearl (I. Chisty) 44. Strode out well.

1000m: Subah Ka Tara (Arvind) 1-14, 600/40.5. Impressed. Pearl Of Wisdom (Chetan K), Embosom (I. Chisty) 1-14, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Here And Now (A. Imran) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Treasure Striker (Vishwanath) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Nisus (S. John), Ansaldo (Srinath) 1-15, 600/44. They shaped well. Hafnium (Shiva K) 1-13, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1200m: Fulgurant (Antony), Redoubtable (I. Chisty) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Shivalik Kiss (Shinde) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Ashwa Raftar (Arul), Al Buraaq (I. Chisty) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. High Tide (Nazerul) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Dream Catcher (Shiva K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Temple Dancer (N. Rajesh), Tequila Tornado (Chetan K) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Legend Is Back (Surya) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Stretched out well.

1600m: Rorito (N. Rajesh) 1-58, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine nick.