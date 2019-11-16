Here And Now expected to score

Here And Now, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup (1,400m), the feature event of the race to be held here on Saturday (Nov 16).

False rails (width about 6m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. B.A.R.I PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20, 1.45 p.m.: 1. Darahasini (9) P. Surya 60, 2. Estella (6) I. Chisty 59.5, 3. Above The Rest (4) Chetan G 59, 4. Love Music (2) Raja Rao 59, 5. Firestone (10) A. Vishwanath 58.5, 6. Mayurana (5) R. Manish 58.5, 7. Song And Dance (11) Md. Asif Khan 58, 8. Aqua Blessing (1) Chetan K 57.5, 9. Rancho (3) Arshad 57, 10. Lady Diana (8) T.S. Jodha 56, 11. Show Girl (12) Srinath 56 and 12. Kanthaka (7) Rajesh K 52.

1. Estella, 2. Show Girl, 2. Aqua Blessing

2. BRAHMAGIRI PLATE (1,100m), rated 15 to 35, 2.15: 1. Hafnium (7) S. Shiva K 60, 2. Genuine Star (6) Mark 58.5, 3. Cashmere (2) Arvind K 57.5, 4. Silver Swift (8) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 5. Sandarina (3) Indrajeet 56, 6. Skyfire (5) Kiran Rai 55, 7. Torosanto (10) Rajesh K 55, 8. Adela (9) S. Shareef 53.5, 9. Country’s Spirit (4) Nazerul 53.5, 10. Orogenesis (11) Chetan K 53.5, 11. Radiant Beauty (1) Chetan G 53.5 and 12. Snow Queen (12) P. Surya 50.5.

1. Silver Swift, 2. Adela, 3. Skyfire

3. CHINTAMANI PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over, 2.45: 1. Queen Isabella (8) Nazerul 60, 2. Arrogance (1) S. Hussain 59.5, 3. Blarney Stone (7) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 4. Hawking (3) S. Shiva K 59.5, 5. Bella Mamma (4) J.H. Arul 59, 6. Lucky Isabella (2) I. Chisty 59, 7. Matchless (5) Irvan 59, 8. She’s Innocent (6) Chetan K 59, 9. Smile Of Peace (9) P. Surya 59 and 10. Simone (10) Antony 57.

1. Lucky Isabella, 2. Simone, 3. Blarney Stone

4. BELGAUM PLATE (1,600m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over, 3.15: 1. Bernardini (6) C. Umesh 60, 2. King Of The Wind (12) S. Selvaraj 59, 3. Brooklyn Supreme (4) Chetan K 57.5, 4. Grey Channel (10) T.S. Jodha 57, 5. Three Wishes (1) Colm O’Donoghue 56, 6. Game Changer (7) Chetan G 55.5, 7. Ultimate Power (11) Darshan 55.5, 8. Lawrence Of Arabia (3) Irvan 54.5, 9. Marco Polo (2) Srinath 54.5, 10. Another Rainbow (9) I. Chisty 54, 11. Dreams United (5) S. Shareef 53.5 and 12. Radiant Treasure (8) Arshad 52.5.

1. Bernardini, 2. Marco Polo, 3. Three Wishes

5. AIR FORCE TROPHY (1,400m), rated 45 to 65, 3.45: 1. Blue Moon (1) S. John 60, 2. Mulholland (6) Nazerul 59.5, 3. Multifaceted (3) Zervan 59.5, 4. Lycurgus (8) S. Shareef 57, 5. Psychic Warrior (2) P. Surya 57, 6. Reczai (5) Sai Kiran 56.5, 7. Treasure Striker (12) I. Chisty 56.5, 8. Constantinople (7) R. Marshall 56, 9. Poseidon (9) Darshan 55.5, 10. Colonel Harty (11) Rajesh K 55, 11. Optimisticapproach (10) Vaibhav 53 and 12. Venus Bay (4) Vinod Shinde 52.5.

1. Multifaceted, 2. Blue Moon, 3. Constantinople

6. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4.15: 1. Commodus (6) Srinath 58.5, 2. Here And Now (2) A. Imran 55.5, 3. Malwa (5) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 4. On The Trot (8) Antony 55.5, 5. Ice Floe (3) Sandesh 54, 6. Magic Stream (1) Zervan 54, 7. Palm Reader (4) C. Umesh 54, 8. Bostonia (7) N.S. Parmar 50 and 9. Queen Regnant (9) I. Chisty 50.

1. Here And Now, 2. Commodus, 3. Malwa

7. CHINTAMANI PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over, 4.45: 1. Brown Bess (2) S. John 60, 2. Hidden Soldier (4) K. Raghu 60, 3. Dallas (7) Arvind K 58.5, 4. Mischief Flyer (5) I. Chisty 58.5, 5. Ramon (1) Chetan G 58.5, 6. Industrialist (3) Naveen K 57.5, 7. Simply Magical (6) S. Hussain 57.5, 8. Santorini Secret (9) Tousif Khan 56.5, 9. Unifier (8) S. Shareef 56.5 and 10. Princess Pride (10) Jagadeesh 55.5.

1. Brown Bess, 2. Dallas, 3. Princess Pride

8. ANTARA GANGE PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5-15: 1. Star and Garter (12) S. John 60, 2. Mariachi (3) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 3. Mighty Red (7) Colm O’Donoghue 59.5, 4. Chantelle (10) Srinath 58, 5. Aferpi (9) Antony 56.5, 6. My Vision (1) A. Imran 56.5, 7. Southern Power (8) Arshad 56.5, 8. Tazamour (11) R. Anand 56.5, 9. Sun Splash (6) S. Shareef 55.5, 10. Super Gladiator (5) Raja Rao 55.5, 11. Temple Dancer (4) Sandesh 55 and 12. Ruler Of Nation (2) Irvan 53.5.

1. Star And Garter, 2. Mighty Red, 3. Chantelle

Day’s best: Multifaceted

Double: Silver Swift - Here And Now

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.