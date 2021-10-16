Races

Hellbent and Dalasan show out

Hellbent and Dalasan showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 16) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Pleiades (P. Shinde), Anointed (T.S. Jodha) 40.5. Pair level. Teispes (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Indian Crown (rb), Irish Eyes (Ayyar) 53.5, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Hurrem (rb), Indian Princess (Ayyar) 53.5, 600/41. Both moved freely. Hellbent (Parmar), Queen O’ War (Sandesh) 50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Bakhtawar (Ayyar) 55, 600/41. Easy. Chopin (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Seasons Greetings (Kirtish), Lord Byron (Chouhan) 1-10, 600/42. Pair moved freely. Dalasan (Ayyar) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Royal Castle (J. Chinoy) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Pushed.


