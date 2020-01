Hebron claims Jacqueline Plate

Hebron (Yash up) won the Jacqueline Plate, the main event of the races held here on Wednesday (Jan. 8). The winner is owned by Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Mr. Blesson J. Kallada and trained by Sebastian, who saddled two more winners on the day.

1. AUTONOMY PLATE (2,000m), rated 20 to 45: UNDENIABLE (Yash) 1, Roses In My Dreams (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Sifan (Zervan) 3 and Agnes (Umesh) 4. Not run: Regal Tribute. Dist, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 2m, 8.78s. ₹11 (w), 12 and 6 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 33, Q: 18, Tla: 41. Favourite: Roses In My Dreams. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

2. JACQUELINE PLATE (1,800m), rated 60 to 85: HEBRON (Yash) 1, Cotton Hall (B. Nikhil) 2, Queen Of Clubs (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Bring It On (Md. Asif Khan) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 55.45s. ₹24 (w), 10 and 22 (p), SHP: 32, FP: 186, Q: 262, Tla: 1,226. Favourite: Magnetism. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Mr. Blesson J. Kallada. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. ROTARY INTERNATIONAL CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: DARING DANCER (Zervan) 1, Glorious Flame (A.M. Alam) 2, Medovik (Inderjeet Kumar) 3 and Orange Pekoe (Ayaz Khan) 4. 1, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.93s. ₹12 (w), 6, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 9, FP: 57, Q: 12, Tla: 218. Favourite: Glorious Flame. Owners: Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani & Mr. Chirag D. Joshi. Trainer: Parmar.

4. MADRAS RACE CLUB EQUINE HOSPITAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: GLORIOUS CHAMP (Md. Asif Khan) 1, Glorious Victory (N. Murugan) 2, Towns End (Farhan) 3 and Areca Cruise (Umesh) 4. 1-3/4, nk and lnk. 1m, 12.85s. ₹70 (w), 58, nil and 112 (p), SHP: 102, FP: 575 (c/o), Q: 505, Tla: 5,717 (c/o). Favourite: Kings Show. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian

5. ROTARY INTERNATIONAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m) rated 20 to 45: OSCARS THUNDER (Umesh) 1, Big Treasure (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Daiyamondo (Zervan) 3 and Sprit Of Zion (Ayaz Khan) 4. 9, 1-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 12.67s. ₹10 (w), 16, 10 and 7 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 40, Q: 14, Tla: 46. Favourite: Oscars Thunder. Owners: Mr. Mohit Malhotra & Sultan Singh. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. ROYAL TERN PLATE (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: FIAT JUSTITIA (Umesh) 1, Olympicduel (Kamigallu) 2, Oxygen (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Silverman (Md. Asif Khan) 4. Not run: Song Of Glory. 3/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 11s. ₹10 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 64, FP: 127, Q: 56, Tla: 288. Favourite: Fiat Justitia. Owners: Mr. S. Ganapathy & Mr. K.S. Mandanna. Trainer: Mandanna.

Jkt: ₹7,317 (four tkts.), Runner-up: 2,509 (five tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,278 (12 tkts.), Tr (i): 233 (47 tkts.), (ii): 292 (67 tkts.).