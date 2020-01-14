Headway, Shivalik Queen and King Khalil impress

Headway, Shivalik Queen and King Khalil impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan.14) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Mishka’s Pride (Nathan) 41. Easy. Lukas (rb) 40. Easy. Exotic Queen (Merchant) 40. Easy. Arazan/Miss Danehill (Nathan), Leave It To Me Sir (Mansoor) 41. Pair level. Flaming Lamborghini (Pereira) 1400/800m 39. Easy.

800m: Makhtoob (V.Jodha) 52.5, 600/39. Urged. Godsword (Kaviraj) 50, 600/37. Pressed. Dibaba (S.J.Sunil) 54, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Raees (C.S.Jodha) 55, 600/40.5. Easy. Explorer (Kamble), Gallant Star (Peter) 52.5, 600/38.5. Former was two lengths superior. Ms Boss (Nicky Mackay) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Royal Ace (P.Naidu) 55.5, 600/41.5. Easy.

1000m: Lady Lanette (Nirmal), Warrior Clan (Baria) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Thailand (Neeraj) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved well. Majestic Warrior (Aniket) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Arcadia (Parmar), Smokin’ Hot (Roche) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level. Headway (V.Jodha), Kildare (Nicky Mackay) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38.5. Former was two lengths superior. Speed Air (Peter), Monarch (Kamble) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Both moved level freely. Alexei (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Sacred Roman (Roche) 1-8, 600/40. Moved fluently. California (Kamble), Auspicious (Peter) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Shivalik Queen (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38. Responded well. King Khalil (Kamble) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Giant Star (Kamble), Odessa (Peter) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Decaprio (Kamble), Courageous Star (Peter) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Former finished a distance ahead.