Headway and Trouvaille show out

Headway and Trouvaille showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lion King (Kuldeep) 40. Easy. Twinspire (C.S. Jodha), Ex’s And Ho’s (Hamir) 40.5. Pair level. Cupido (P. Naidu) 41. Easy. Flying Visit (Hamir) 39.5. Moved freely. Sultan Suleiman (Zameer), Rapid Glory (Shubham) 38. Former who is in good shape easily finished four lengths ahead. Tristar (S.J. Sunil) 37. Moved well. 2/y/os Super Girl (rb), Dagger’s Strike (Ayyar) 41. They were easy.

800m: Ame (rb) 50.5, 600/38. Moved well. Western Style (rb), Flying Dragon (Ayyar) 52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Gdansk (Rathod) 56, 600/41.5. Easy. Headway (V.Jodha) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Summer Air (A. Gaikwad), Midnight Moon (Shubham) 55, 600/40.5. They moved freely. Articulate (Baria), Warrior Clan (Santosh) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Scotland (Raghuveer) 54, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Rising Sun (rb) 51, 600/37. Moved well. 2/y/o Springbok (Kaviraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Decaprio (Kamble), Kunwari (Peter) 53, 600/38. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Splashing (Akshay), Moldova (Kadam) 57, 600/42. Pair level. 2/y/os Arazan/Miss Danehill (Pradeep), Arabian Gulf/Tatiana (Vinod) 52, 600/39. Former ended four lengths in front. Sandalphon (Parmar) 55, 600/41. Easy. Dance Smartly (D.A. Naik) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/os Air Blast (C.S. Jodha), Monarchos (V.Jodha) 51.5, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Trouvaille (Nicky Mackay), Bait And Switch (V. Jodha) 1-4.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Seniority (Hamir), Romanesque (Raghuveer) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former was three lengths superior. Kildare (C.S. Jodha), Athulya (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former easily beat the latter by three lengths. Pablo (Nicky Mackay) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Tasawwur (Santosh) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Easy.