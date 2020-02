Headway and Intense Stylist catch the eye

Headway and Intense Stylist caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov.15) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Angels Harmony (A. Gaikwad) 39.5. Easy. Fanfare (V. Jodha) 38. Moved freely. Ron (Baria), Gold Member (Nirmal) 39. They ended level. Shae (S.J. Sunil), Kalina (rb) 40. Pair easy.

800m: Headway (A. Gaikwad), Kilkarry Bridge (V. Jodha) 48, 600/36. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished level. Note former. Arabian Muktar (Merchant) 50.5, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o Special Situation (Kaviraj), Velvet Vibes (rb) 51, 600/38. They were pushed and former ended two lengths in front. Alexei (Parmar), Sea The Dream (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Intense Stylist (Sameer), Between The Waters (V. Jodha) 49, 600/37. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Solider Of Fortune (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Mr. Honey (rb) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Zanzibaar (rb) 53.5, 600/40.5. Easy.

1000m: Frieze (Zameer) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Worked well.

1200m: Hodson’s Horse (Nirmal) 1-25, 600/42. Moved freely. Dumas (Akshay) 1-27, 600/43. Easy.