LOSAIL

20 November 2021 23:39 IST

Seven-time Formula One World champion Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes on pole position for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen, 14 points clear with three races to go, will join him on the front row after being nearly half a second slower in the floodlit evening session. Valtteri Bottas will start third.

