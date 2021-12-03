Races

Hamilton sets the pace

Setting the pace: Hamilton speeding around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.  

Lewis Hamilton made the early running on the new track in Jeddah as he clocked the fastest time in the opening practice session on Friday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton posted a time of 1min 29.786secs on the new street circuit with series of high-speed swerves that appeared to get the thumbs-up from the drivers. Valtteri Bottas set the third fastest time, 0.25secs behind his teammate Hamilton.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen produced his best lap right at the end of the session to split the two Mercedes, coming in 0.056secs behind the Briton.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
motorsport
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2021 10:39:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/hamilton-sets-the-pace/article37830816.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY