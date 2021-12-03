Hamilton sets the pace

Verstappen follows in the new street circuit

Lewis Hamilton made the early running on the new track in Jeddah as he clocked the fastest time in the opening practice session on Friday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton posted a time of 1min 29.786secs on the new street circuit with series of high-speed swerves that appeared to get the thumbs-up from the drivers. Valtteri Bottas set the third fastest time, 0.25secs behind his teammate Hamilton.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen produced his best lap right at the end of the session to split the two Mercedes, coming in 0.056secs behind the Briton.