Hallucinate, Marquita, Green Reef, and Despacito work well 

January 18, 2024 - CHENNAI

Hallucinate, Marquita, Green Reef and Despacito worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan.18).

Outer sand: 600m: Vinalia (A.S. Peter), Aarini (rb) 43. Former finished a length in front. Light Fantastic (A.S. Peter), See It Thru (rb) 43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

800m: Kallania (Shyam kumar) 54.5, 600/41. Urged. Lady Zeen (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy.

1000m: Marquita (M. Bhaskar) 1-6.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Wisaka (rb), a 3-y-o (Quasar - Tonteria) (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Former finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand:

600m: Kallipos (rb) 45.5. Easy. Sovereign Spirit (C. Brisson), Asta (rb) 46.5. Air Marshall (rb) 46.5.

800m: Saintly Star (rb), Berrettini (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Hallucinate (Farid Ansar) 52.5, 600/38. Pleased. Persian Rock (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Bumper Jat (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Easy. Regent Prince (rb), a 3-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Babushka) (Farid Ansari) 58.5, 600/42. They were pushed and the former finished half a length in front. Single Malt (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5.

1000m: Parris O’Connor (rb), Swarga (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They were easy. Despacito (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. In fine nick.Twinkelinhereyes (rb), Mr Mozart (N. Murugan) 1-11, 800/59, 600/46.They were eased up. Green Reef (rb), Ms Boss (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54,600/41. They moved impressively. Royal Shades (C. Brisson) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up. Authentic Bell (rb), Sangavai (rb) 1-4.5,800/51.5, 600/40. They impressed. Living Legend (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Jack Richer (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/41.5. urged in the last part. Waytogo (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. In fine trim. Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Abnegator (rb), Midnight Sparkle (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. They moved well and finished level.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Multiflora (S. Imran), Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.18. Latter jumped out well. Grand Royal (A.S. Peter), Thrill Of Power (rb), Rwanda (rb) 1-6.24. They took a good jump.

