Hall Of Grace and Raffaello show out

September 14, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - PUNE:

Hall Of Grace and Raffaello showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Vincent Van Gogh (S. Kamble), Multiverse (Srinath) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Jerusalem (J. Chinoy) 57, 600/43. Easy. Misty (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Outlander (S. Amit), Midsummer Star (R. Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Both moved well and finished level. Fancy Nancy (V. Bunde) 51, 600/37. Pressed. Chagall (Trevor) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Cyrenaica (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Pride’s Angel (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Alexandros (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy. Hall Of Grace (S. Kamble), Blue Eyed Boy (M.S. Deora) 51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Swfit (Kirtish), Racing Romance (Chouhan) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely.

1000m: Supreme Spirit (Shelar), Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level. Northern Lights (Chouhan), Emperor Roderic (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Queens Pride (app) 1-10, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Raffaello (P. Vinod) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1800m: Supernatural (Trevor) 2-10, 1600/1-55, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Worked freely.

2000m: King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 2-23, 1800/2-9, 1400/1-40, 800/56, 600/42. In good shape.