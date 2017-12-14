Hall Of Famer, Olympia Fields, Fabulous, Lady Majestic, Mr Hadsome and Kambaku excel

Hall Of Famer, Olympia Fields, Fabulous, Lady Majestic, Mr Hadsome and Kambaku excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday Morning (Dec. 14)

Inner sand:

600m: Zafran (R. Marshall) 39. In fine shape.

1200m: Noble Sapphire (Jagadeesh) 1-22, 1,000/1-19, 600/41. Moved well. Tutankhamun (Suraj), Aerospeed (A. Velu) 1-19, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Former showed out.

Outer sand:

600m: Bergamot (Suraj), Dynamism (rb) 44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Stars In His Eyes (Suraj), Armenia (Darshan) 44. Former shaped well.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Excellent Art-Running Flame) (D. Allan), Snowdona (Qureshi) 1-13, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim. Mea Culpa (S. John), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Stars Of The Crop) (Antony) 1-13, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Prazsky (Jagadeesh) 1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Lady Majestic (Suraj) 1-12, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: Kambaku (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Impressed. Fioroloco (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43.5. Easy. Mr Handsome (Suraj), Amazing Skill (A. Velu) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Star Superior (Suraj), Paradiso (Darshan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Super Smart (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine condition. Dunamis (Antony), Air Command (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1400m: Fabulous (Mudassar), Sea King (S. John) 1-37, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former pleased. Olympia Fields (S. John) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings. Hall Of Famer (D. Allan) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. In fine shape. My Valentine (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57.5. Easy. Czar Rule (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

Gate practice —- inner sand:

1400m: Into the Groove (D. Allan), Vanity Fair (S. Shareef), Barog (R. Marshall) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) ,49. First named impressed. Diamond Rays (rb), Azure Mist (rb) 1-38, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former pleased. Ravelnation (Shiva Kumar), Buscadero (rb), Miming (S.K. Paswan) 1-29, (1,400-600) 50.5. Ravelnation impressed. New Era (P. Mani), Country's Bloom (Nazerul) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 48. They jumped out well. Land Of Liberty (Kiran Rai), Hidden Soldier (R. Anand) 1-33, (1,400-600) 49.5. They took level jump. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Integrate) (Rayan), a 2-y-o (Net Whizz - Woman On Top) (Md. Akram) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Shaktiman (rb), Kartoos (rb) Turf Support (Manjunath) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52.5. Shaktiman pleased. Bazinga (Kiran Rai), Helios (Nazerul) 1-36, (1,400-600) 48. They jumped out smartly. Ocean Park (Jagadeesh), a 2-y-o (Strong Suit - Donttellmewhattodo) (rb), Karod Pati (Salvaraj), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Lost In Thought) (Md. Akram) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 48. They jumped out well. Arya Stark (Indrajeet), Ice Speed (Syed Imran) 1-41, (1,400-600) 57. Former finished three lengths ahead. Internal Affair (Nazerul), Loveisintheair (R. Anand), Amalfi Coast (Kiran Rai) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. First named pleased. Moon Blink (R. Anand), Red Admiral (Kiran Rai), Saffron Intense (Nazerul) 1-35, (1,400-600) 49. They jumped out smartly.