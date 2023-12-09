ADVERTISEMENT

Gutsy, Royal Icon, Forever and Sonic Dash impress

December 09, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Gutsy, Royal Icon, Forever and Sonic Dash impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 9).

Outer sand: 800m: Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 57.5, 600/42. Urged. Greenwich (Ram Nandan), Mutant (A.M. Tograllu) 55.5, 600/42. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Emelda (A.M. Tograllu) 57.5, 600/43. Handy. Seattle Blue (rb), Agusta (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Latter finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Rinello (rb), Zaneta (S. Kabdhar) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former finished a length in front. Kundavai (rb), Sangavai (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/45. They shaped well.

Inner sand: 600m: Armoury (rb) 43. Moved on the bit. The Awakening (S. Imran) 41. Well in hand.

800m: Gutsy (S. Kabdhar), Speculation (Ram Nandan) 52, 600/38.5. Former responded well to the urgings and finished three lengths ahead. Windsor Walk (rb), Masterpiece (rb) 54, 600/41. They moved well and finished level. Anzio (A.M. Tograllu), Kings Walk (Farhan Alam) 53.5, 600/40. They are in fine trim. Royal Icon (S. Kabdhar), Berrettini (Ram Nandan) 52.5, 600/39. Former showed out. Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 59, 600/43.5. Unextended. Terminator (rb) 56, 600/42.5. In good condition. Queen Of Fame (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Sonic Dash (S. Imran) 53, 600/39. Strode out well.

1000m: King Sun (rb), Cartel (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Bella Noir (Ram Nandan), Aquila (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. A fit pair. Bertha (S. Imran) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44. She moved well within herself. Ruling Star (S. Imran), Brilliant Lady (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths in front. Forever (S. Imran) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. In pink of condition. Annalisa (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Unextended.

1200m: The Sting (rb) 1-30 (1200-600) 41. Eased up.

Noted on (Dec. 8).

Inner sand: 800m: Sinatra (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. A 2-y-o (Dali - Reflection) (rb) 59.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Handy.

1000m: Wolf Creek (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.

1200m: Feni (N. Murugan) 1-30 (1200-600) 40. Eased up.

Noted on (Dec. 7).

Inner sand: 600m: Torbert (fb) 41. Shaped well.

800m: Glorious Evensong (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Handy.

1000m: Soft Whisper (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy.

