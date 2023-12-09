HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gutsy, Royal Icon, Forever and Sonic Dash impress

December 09, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Gutsy, Royal Icon, Forever and Sonic Dash impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 9).

Outer sand: 800m: Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 57.5, 600/42. Urged. Greenwich (Ram Nandan), Mutant (A.M. Tograllu) 55.5, 600/42. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Emelda (A.M. Tograllu) 57.5, 600/43. Handy. Seattle Blue (rb), Agusta (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Latter finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Rinello (rb), Zaneta (S. Kabdhar) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former finished a length in front. Kundavai (rb), Sangavai (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/45. They shaped well.

Inner sand: 600m: Armoury (rb) 43. Moved on the bit. The Awakening (S. Imran) 41. Well in hand.

800m: Gutsy (S. Kabdhar), Speculation (Ram Nandan) 52, 600/38.5. Former responded well to the urgings and finished three lengths ahead. Windsor Walk (rb), Masterpiece (rb) 54, 600/41. They moved well and finished level. Anzio (A.M. Tograllu), Kings Walk (Farhan Alam) 53.5, 600/40. They are in fine trim. Royal Icon (S. Kabdhar), Berrettini (Ram Nandan) 52.5, 600/39. Former showed out. Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 59, 600/43.5. Unextended. Terminator (rb) 56, 600/42.5. In good condition. Queen Of Fame (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Sonic Dash (S. Imran) 53, 600/39. Strode out well.

1000m: King Sun (rb), Cartel (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Bella Noir (Ram Nandan), Aquila (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. A fit pair. Bertha (S. Imran) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44. She moved well within herself. Ruling Star (S. Imran), Brilliant Lady (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths in front. Forever (S. Imran) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. In pink of condition. Annalisa (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Unextended.

1200m: The Sting (rb) 1-30 (1200-600) 41. Eased up.

Noted on (Dec. 8).

Inner sand: 800m: Sinatra (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. A 2-y-o (Dali - Reflection) (rb) 59.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Handy.

1000m: Wolf Creek (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.

1200m: Feni (N. Murugan) 1-30 (1200-600) 40. Eased up.

Noted on (Dec. 7).

Inner sand: 600m: Torbert (fb) 41. Shaped well.

800m: Glorious Evensong (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Handy.

1000m: Soft Whisper (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.