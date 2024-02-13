Gutsy and Anzio please

February 13, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Gutsy and Anzio pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb. 13).

Outer sand:

800m: Legendary Striker (Hindu Singh) 56.5, 600/43. Worked well. Be Calm (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Edmund (Shyam Kumar) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Cold Pursuit (Shyam Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. In good condition. Gingersnap (Shyam Kumar) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Ganton (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy.

Inner sand:

800m: Admiral Shaw (rb), Sheer Rocks (A.S. Peter) 57, 600/43.5. They were easy. Swarga (rb) 54.5, 600/42. In fine shape. Gutsy (S. Kabdhar) 51, 600/38.5. In fine nick. Royal Nobility (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Vijaya (M. Bhaskar) 1-2, 600/47. Moved freely.

1000m: Star Brand (Ram Nandan), Royal Chivalry (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Anzio (C. Brisson), Royal Ikon (Koshi Kumar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. They moved attractively. Supreme Dance (rb) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Impressed. Knotty Power (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. King’s Battalion (Koshi Kumar), Thomas (Mount (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/47. They moved freely.

1200m: A 3-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb), Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-27.5, 1000/1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/42. They moved well and finished together.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Speculation (Ram Nandan), Berrettini (S. Kabdhar), Saintly Star (C. Brisson) 1-6.61. They took a smart jump. Densetsu (P. Vikram), Zebula (rb) 1-5.32. A fluent jump. Regent Prince (rb), a 3-y-o (Perfect Stride - Raw Silk) (rb) 1-7.86. Former jumped out well. Saro Dot Com (rb), Tifosi (Ram Nandan) 1-6.96. They jumped out well. Ruling Star (S. Imran), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 1-6.08. They took a good jump. Sian (rb), Ugly Truth (P. Vikram), Empire Of Dreams (Shyam Kumar) 1-4.28. The second named was slow at the start. Emperor (M. Bhaskar), Spectacle (S. Imran) 1-5.73. They jumped out smartly. Renegade (rb), Rwanda (rb), Thrill Of Power (rb) 1-5.63. The trio took a good jump. Key To The Mint (S. Imran), a 3-y-o (Quasar - Tonteria) (rb) 1-4.90. A level jump.