Grey Wind claims the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas

April 20, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Trainer Deepesh Narredu’s ward Grey Wind ridden by Hindu Singh won the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas (1,400m), the first classic of the season here on Saturday (April. 20).

The winner is owned by M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shah & Mr. Ashok Ranpise.

1. MYSTIC MEMORY HANDICAP: SAMURAI BLUE (S.J. Moulin) 1, Despacito (C. Umesh) 2, Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora) 3 and Multiwave (Ram Nandan) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 14.89s.

Owners: Hyperion Blood Stock rep. by Mr. & Mrs. Farouq K. Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey, Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey & M/s. Saranga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

2. URBAN SEA CUP: VINALIA (Hindu Singh) 1, Seiko Katsu (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Royal Chivalry (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Cavallo Volante (C. Brisson) 4. 4, 3-1/4 and 7. 1m 15.80s.

Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah and Mr. Girish Mehta. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

3. URVASHI HANDICAP: SIAN (M.S. Deora) 1, Grace (Hindu Singh) 2, Waytogo (Ramandeep) 3 and Grey Beauty (P. Vikram) 4. 3/4, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 27.48s.

Owner: Mr. Subodh Chand Bothra. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

4. NILGIRIS 1000 Guineas: GREY WIND (Top Class - Earl Grey) Hindu Singh 1, THIS IS GOLD (Kingda Ka - Al Khazneh) P. Sai Kumar 2, GOLD RIDE (Win Legend - Flying Show) C. Umesh 3 and LIGHT THE WORLD (Dreamfield - Let There Be Light) A. Sandesh 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 26.29s.

Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock, Mr. Chetan Shah & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. QUEEN OF THE HILLS HANDICAP: SPIRIT OF THE ROSE (L.A. Rozario) 1, Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 2, First Empress (Farid Ansari) 3 and Impiana (C. Umesh) 4. 2-3/4, 2-1/2 and nose. 1m 14.43s.

Owner: Mr. Subodh Chand Bothra. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

6. CATHERINE FALLS HANDICAP: GLORIOUS EVENSONG (R.S. Jodha) 1, Abilitare (Koshi Kumar) 2, Gingersnap (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Annalisa (C. Umesh) 4. 1/2, nose and 1-3/4. 1m 36.22s.

Owners: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Mr. Bharat V. Epur. Trainer: Sebastian.

